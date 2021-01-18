Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

Nick Freeman has started three Championship matches this season for Wycombe

Wycombe Wanderers midfielder Nick Freeman has joined Leyton Orient on loan until the end of the season.

Freeman, 25, has featured eight times for the Chairboys in all competitions this season and played in last season's League One play-off final.

He could make his Orient debut at home against Forest Green on Saturday.

"I'm really pleased to sign a player of his quality and I'm really excited to work with him," Orient head coach Ross Embleton said.

