Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Niall Ennis last featured for Burton Albion against Doncaster Rovers on 19 December

Plymouth Argyle have signed Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Niall Ennis for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old joins on a two-and-a-half year contract, having spent the first half of this season on loan at fellow League One club Burton Albion.

He made 10 appearances for the Brewers, but failed to score.

Ennis has also previously spent time on loan at Shrewsbury Town and Doncaster Rovers and made just one senior appearance for Wolves in February 2019.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.