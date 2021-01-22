Manchester United v Liverpool

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Marcus Rashford scored both goals in Manchester United's most recent win against Liverpool in March 2018

TEAM NEWS

Victor Lindelof should be fit for Manchester United despite missing the win at Fulham because of a back issue.

Marcus Rashford began that game on the bench and is likely to return to the starting line-up.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is doubtful after missing the defeat by Burnley with a minor muscle strain.

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino could come back into the starting line-up after featuring as substitutes in Thursday's match.

Joel Matip returned from injury against the Clarets but might not be risked in consecutive games, while Kostas Tsimikas is back in contention.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Liverpool travel to play Tottenham in the league next Thursday, which is obviously huge for their title hopes, so I think Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will pick a team for this tie with that game in mind.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v Radio 1 DJ Jordan North

The Merseysiders are winless in seven subsequent visits (L3, D4)

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The clubs have met 17 times in the FA Cup, including twice in the 19th century when Manchester United were known as Newton Heath.

Liverpool have lost nine times to United in the FA Cup - more than against any other side (W4, D4).

The Merseysiders' only FA Cup win away to Manchester United came in 1921, when they won a first-round replay 2-1.

Manchester United

They have won their past seven FA Cup home games without conceding a goal.

The last visiting player to score an FA Cup goal at Old Trafford was West Ham's Dimitri Payet in March 2016.

United have not lost in the FA Cup fourth round since a 2-1 defeat at Liverpool in 2012.

The 12-time winners were beaten by Swansea in round three in 2014, but since then have progressed to the quarter-finals (or better) in six consecutive seasons.

All four of United's domestic defeats this season have come at Old Trafford.

Liverpool