David Martindale believes Livingston players can use games against Celtic and Rangers to come to the attention of suitors, as Lyndon Dykes did.

Dykes, now a Scotland regular, scored against Celtic last term and secured a summer move to Queens Park Rangers.

Livingson host Celtic on Wednesday, having drawn with the Premiership champions in Glasgow on Saturday.

"What caught the spotlight with Lyndon was his games against Celtic and Rangers," said head coach Martindale.

"He did so well against those centre-halves and caught they eye of scouts down in England. Every player that's at Livingston is at Livingston because they'd like to make that move to a bigger club."

Wednesday's match will be Livingston's last before they face St Mirren in Sunday's Scottish League Cup semi-final.

And Celtic will have a near full squad to choose from after 13 players were put into isolation over Covid-19 protocols.

"It's going to be a lot tougher Celtic team than we faced at Parkhead," added Martindale, who is unbeaten in nine matches as Livingston manager.

"I've got momentum on my side, but Celtic have a fantastic squad of individuals.

"When you are playing the Old Firm away from home, it's a little bit different, but the Old Firm coming into Livingston, it's not a secret they don't like the astroturf park."