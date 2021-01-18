Last updated on .From the section Hull

Keane Lewis-Potter made his Hull City debut aged 17 in January 2019

Hull City forward Keane Lewis-Potter has signed a new contract to keep him at the club until the end of the 2022-23 season.

The 19-year-old, whose previous deal was due to expire at end of the current campaign, has scored seven goals in 39 league appearances.

He told the club website: external-link "It's taken a while but now I can focus on the games.

"It means everything to me to play for Hull City. It's my club and I can't want to crack on."