Simon Power: Harrogate Town sign Norwich City winger
Harrogate Town have signed Norwich City winger Simon Power.
The former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international spent the first half of the season on loan with National League side King's Lynn.
Harrogate have not disclosed the length of deal the 22-year-old has signed nor if there was a fee involved in the transfer.
He could make his debut for Simon Weaver's side against Exeter City on Tuesday.
