Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Harvey White (right) started alongside Mohamed Sissoko for Spurs against Marine

Portsmouth have signed Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harvey White on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old started Spurs' FA Cup third round win at Marine earlier this month, having made his senior debut against Ludogorets in November.

He previously scored against Pompey in an EFL Trophy tie for Tottenham Hotspur under-21s at Fratton Park in 2018.

"He's a left-footed player and an excellent footballer," Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett said.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.