Ryan Reynolds (left) and Rob McElhenney

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have moved a step closer to taking over National League club Wrexham after exchanging contracts.

The deal is now awaiting approval from the Financial Conduct Authority.

Deadpool actor Reynolds and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator McElhenney were revealed to be the mystery businessmen looking to invest £2m into the club in September 2020.

Wrexham are currently eighth in the National League.

A timeline of Wrexham's Hollywood takeover

Early 2020: Wrexham director Spencer Harris is approached by an intermediary about a potential change in ownership of the club.

Summer 2020: Harris and his fellow directors agreed to sign a non-disclosure agreement with the interested parties, not realising the need for secrecy was due to the prospective investors being Hollywood stars.

23 September 2020: Members of the Wrexham Supporters Trust (WST) vote overwhelmingly to allow talks that could lead to an entire takeover of the club to go ahead at a special general meeting.

24 September 2020: Reynolds and McElhenney are announced by Wrexham as the potential investors.

8 November 2020: Reynolds and McElhenney present their vision for the club to the Wrexham Supporters Trust over Zoom, saying they want to turn the club into "a global force".

16 November 2020: Over 98% of supporters vote in favour of the takeover.

18 November 2020: Wrexham's soon-to-be owners Reynolds and McElhenney donate £6,000 to adapt Wrexham fan Aiden Stott's home.

22 November 2020: Wrexham boss Dean Keates reveals he has spoken to Reynolds and McElhenney and predicts they will "take the club to the next level."

30 November 2020: Former Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore says he is to work as an adviser at Wrexham.

15 December 2020: Moore tells BBC Sport Wales that Reynolds and McElhenney are "in it for the long haul."

19 January 2021: Wrexham announce that the board have concluded negotiation of the Share Purchase Agreement and have exchanged contracts.