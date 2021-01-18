Last updated on .From the section MK Dons

Warren O'Hora joined Brighton in January 2018 but leaves without making a first-team appearance

MK Dons have signed defender Warren O'Hora from Brighton & Hove Albion on a permanent deal, with terms undisclosed.

The 21-year-old centre-half spent the first part of the season at the League One club, playing 17 games in all competitions.

O'Hora featured for Brighton's under-23 side but never progressed to the first team following his move from Dublin-based Bohemians in January 2018.

"He's been one of our best players this season," said boss Russell Martin.

"The challenge for him now is to establish himself as a top player at this level."

