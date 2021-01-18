Last updated on .From the section Irish

'One mistake and you were probably finished at that level' - Snoddy on World Cup refereeing

On the global stage, he shared a pitch with Diego Maradona and Jurgen Klinsmann, while closer to home he came face-to-face with the likes of David Jeffrey and Ronnie McFall.

For years, people have thought that the stories which make up Alan Snoddy's time as a referee could fill a book.

It's just as well he's writing one, then.

Snoddy, who hopes to publish his memoirs by the end of the year, was for a long time the Irish League's top referee.

Inevitably, much of his life as local football's most prominent man in the middle was soundtracked by howls of disapproval from players, fans and managers alike.

Snoddy came face-to-face with David Jeffrey on many occasions during his time in the Irish League

But Snoddy was suitably thick-skinned and had the attributes required to keep the lid on even the most intense Irish League games.

And those skills stood him in good stead for when he was catapulted onto the biggest stage of them all: the World Cup.

In 1986, at the time youngest-ever referee appointed for Fifa's quadrennial showpiece, Snoddy found himself in the tunnel of Mexico's Estadio Cuauhtemoc as one of Jan Keizer's assistant referees.

Behind him stood Maradona, the unimpeachable star of that year's tournament. It was Italy v Argentina, and at that point the biggest moment in Snoddy's officiating career.

"Standing in the tunnel, I vividly remember looking behind me to see the faces of some of the best players in the world," Snoddy tells Sportsound Extra Time.

"I thought for a few seconds 'wow, what am I doing here in this environment?

Snoddy refereed two matches at the 1986 and 1990 World Cups

"But very quickly I focused on the job ahead and the most important hour-and-a-half of my life on a football field at that stage.

"One mistake and you were probably finished at that level."

Less than a week after being the linesman in Maradona's Argentina draw 1-1 with Italy, the Carryduff man took charge of his first World Cup match as Morocco beat Portugal 3-1 to finish top of a group containing England.

Snoddy's World Cup story did not end there, of course. Four years later, he was the whistleman as eventual winners West Germany drew 1-1 with Colombia at the San Siro in Milan.

At Italia '90, Snoddy was involved in a memorable incident with Carlos Valderrama, the flamboyant, moustachioed playmaker considered by many to be Colombia's greatest player.

Snoddy ignored Valderrama after he had reacted theatrically to a collision with a German player.

'VAR still a work in progress'

These days, of course, were he still refereeing and in a similar situation, Snoddy would have VAR to call upon.

So what does the 65-year-old think of the technology that has dominated football discussion over the last few years?

"I think what people need to understand is that with VAR it's still human beings that are involved in the decision-making process," explained Snoddy.

"If it's used correctly, VAR should only be to correct the clear and obvious, black-and-white mistakes that are visible to everyone on a television screen.

"When it goes wrong, it's down to either human error or an intervention into using the system too quickly, or unnecessarily.

"To forensically examine every single piece of contact in the penalty area between defenders and attackers is not what VAR was for.

"It's to identify the clear and obvious foul that the referee can't see because his vision has been blocked by players or if it has happened where it's impossible for him to get a clear look.

"It's a work in progress but there are many countries around the world it's working extremely successfully."

