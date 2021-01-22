Last updated on .From the section Irish

Glenavon host Glentoran in Saturday's 17:30 GMT kick-off, live on the BBC Sport NI website and BBC iPlayer

The Northern Ireland Football League has confirmed the Irish Premiership will return on Saturday after a two-week circuit-breaker.

The league was halted on 9 January after a rise in positive coronavirus cases throughout Northern Ireland.

However matches will return on Saturday after clubs and match officials received Covid-19 testing this week.

Clubs could be fined or docked points if found guilty of breaching Covid-19 guidelines.

Two of the league's top three kick off the weekend's action in the Saturday lunchtime game as third-placed Crusaders welcome Larne to Seaview.

The Crues would draw level with pacesetters Linfield with a win while three points would see Larne leapfrog the Blues before their home fixture against Warrenpoint Town gets underway at 15:00 GMT.

There is another intriguing top-six meeting at the Showgrounds as Ballymena United host Cliftonville.

The Sky Blues, unbeaten in their last seven league outings, ran out emphatic 4-0 winners when the sides met at Solitude in October and David Jeffrey will be hoping for a similar outcome as he looks to keep pace with the top three.

David Jeffrey's Ballymena hope to extend their unbeaten run when they host Cliftonville

Carrick Rangers welcome Portadown to Taylor's Avenue in a huge encounter at the bottom of the table with both sides needing to pick up points as they fight to avoid the drop.

It is the same story for Dungannon Swifts, currently sandwiched between the Ports and Carrick in 11th place, who travel to Ballycastle Road to take on Coleraine.

The Bannsiders have endured an up-and-down season so far but reeled off three consecutive wins before the circuit-breaker.

Finally, the 17:30 GMT kick-off sees Glenavon host Glentoran at Mourneview Park, which will be streamed live on the BBC Sport NI website and BBC iPlayer.

Their last three encounters at Mourneview have produced 12 goals, so hopefully Saturday provides another entertaining clash as the Irish League awakens from its enforced Midwinter slumber.