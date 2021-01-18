Last updated on .From the section Yeovil

Yeovil Town were relegated from the English Football League in 2018-19

Covid-hit Yeovil Town have been forced to request the postponement of two more National League fixtures.

After the postponement of Saturday's game with Maidenhead United, matches against Notts County and Solihull Moors have also been called off.

The Glovers say they have had one positive case - and the person will isolate until Monday 25 January.

It means four successive postponements for Yeovil, whose trip to Barnet on 10 January was also called off.

That fixture, postponed because of Covid cases within the Barnet camp, has now been rearranged for Tuesday 2 March at The Hive.

But Yeovil have no new dates yet for their other postponed games.

The next scheduled date for the club, who have not played since 5 January, is at home to Dover on Saturday 30 January.