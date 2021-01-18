Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury have lost just once in nine games since Steve Cotterill was appointed manager on 27 November

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill will watch Tuesday's FA Cup third-round tie at Southampton from his hospital bed after being taken ill with Covid-19.

The 56-year-old was admitted on Friday after his symptoms worsened following last week's positive test and he spent some time in intensive care.

He is now recovering at a hospital near his family home in Bristol.

The FA Cup tie was orginally called off on 9 January following a coronavirus outbreak at the League One club.

Town's assistant manager Aaron Wilbraham has taken the reins temporarily, assisted by academy coach David Longwell.

It is not yet known for how long it will be before Cotterill can return to his job.

Shrewsbury, who have one member of their playing staff still isolating after testing positive, also had Saturday's League One game with Lincoln City called off and have not played since 29 December.

