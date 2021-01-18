Last updated on .From the section England

Phil Neville has left his role as manager of England's women and is set to take over at David Beckham's Major League Soccer side Inter Miami.

The 43-year-old was appointed as England boss in January 2018 and his contract was due to end in July.

The Football Association says it will "shortly confirm" an interim head coach until Sarina Wiegman's arrival.

Netherlands manager Wiegman will take on the full-time role following the delayed Tokyo Olympics in August.

Former Manchester United and Everton defender Neville was the leading contender to manage Great Britain at the Games, but his expected move to the United States has left has left the FA needing another option.

Neville led the Lionesses to their first SheBelieves Cup title in 2019 and fourth place at the Women's World Cup later the same year, but results since that tournament have been poor.

England's struggles under Neville continued at the 2020 SheBelieves Cup, where a late defeat by Spain in the final match was their seventh loss in 11 games.

The Lionesses have not played since that game last March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Neville, who won 19 of his 35 games in charge, has made a "significant contribution" during his three-year spell, said Baroness Sue Campbell, the FA's director of women's football.

"The commitment, dedication and respect he has shown the position has been clear to see," she added.

"I will personally miss our many conversations about ways we can improve and progress."

