Jack Wilshere: Bournemouth set to re-sign England midfielder
Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth
Jack Wilshere is set to rejoin Bournemouth on a deal until the end of the season, reports BBC Radio Solent.
Former Arsenal and West Ham midfielder Wilshere has been training with the first-team squad to maintain fitness after he left the Hammers in October.
The England midfielder, 29, previously made 27 appearances for the Cherries during a season-long loan from Arsenal in the 2016-17 Premier League campaign.
He could be available for Tuesday's Championship game against Derby County.
