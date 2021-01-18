Scottish League Cup: Goalline technology makes competition debut in Hampden semi-finals
Goalline technology will be used for the first time in the Scottish League Cup as this season's semi-finals are held at Hampden Park this weekend.
The Hawk-Eye system, installed by the Scottish FA last year, has already been used for the delayed conclusion to the 2019-20 Scottish Cup.
But it will be the first time it has been used in a SPFL-run competition.
Hibernian face St Johnstone on Saturday, with Livingston taking on St Mirren on Sunday.
The system alerts the referee within a second of the ball crossing the line, using multiple cameras in an attempt to rule out any doubt about whether a goal has been scored.
Indeed, it came into play in the Scottish Cup final, when it confirmed that Hearts left-back Stephen Kingsley's header had crossed the line against eventual winners Celtic.
SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: "The introduction of goalline technology to an SPFL competition for the first time is an exciting development.
"This is a system that has been proven to function quickly and effectively time and again. Indeed, we saw first-hand exactly how well it works when it was used in the Scottish Cup final in December."
It is a technology now also used in cricket, tennis and rugby union in addition to a range of other sports.