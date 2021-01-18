Dundee United are willing to make Scotland centre-half Declan Gallagher one of their highest-paid players, but they face competition from Aberdeen, Cardiff City and Queens Park Rangers for the 29-year-old who has also been linked with Celtic and is a handful of appearances away from triggering an automatic contract extension with Motherwell. (The Herald) external-link

Dundee United forward Nicky Clark insists there was never any doubt the Scottish Premiership was the place for him and that he would prefer to sign a new two-year contract than switch to city rivals Dundee in the Championship. (The Courier) external-link

Former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe, who has been linked with Celtic for much of the season, is odds-on favourite among bookmakers to succeed Neil Lennon should the Northern Irishman be sacked with the reigning champions 21 points behind Rangers in the Scottish title race. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Australia midfielder Jackson Irvine, who made his Hibernian debut on Saturday, has revealed that he was training on his own in public parks with dogs stealing his ball before the Premiership club made their approach as he spent a frustrating seven months without a club after being released by Hull City. (The Scotsman) external-link

Celtic centre-half Christopher Jullien has reported he is feeling "much better" after returning a positive Covid-19 test last week while recovering from a knee injury. (The Herald) external-link

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has admitted it will be difficult to ensure his players are not distracted by a growing sense of inevitability around the outcome of their Premiership title bid. (The Scotsman) external-link