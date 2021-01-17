Italian Serie A
Inter MilanInter Milan1JuventusJuventus0

Inter Milan v Juventus

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37Skriniar
  • 6de Vrij
  • 95Bastoni
  • 2Hakimi
  • 23Barella
  • 77Brozovic
  • 22Vidal
  • 15Young
  • 9Lukaku
  • 10Martínez

Substitutes

  • 5Gagliardini
  • 7Sánchez
  • 11Kolarov
  • 12Sensi
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 14Perisic
  • 24Eriksen
  • 27Padelli
  • 36Darmian
  • 97Radu
  • 99Pinamonti

Juventus

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Szczesny
  • 13Danilo
  • 19Bonucci
  • 3Chiellini
  • 38Frabotta
  • 22Chiesa
  • 30Bentancur
  • 25Rabiot
  • 8Ramsey
  • 9Morata
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 5Arthur
  • 14McKennie
  • 28Demiral
  • 31Pinsoglio
  • 33Bernardeschi
  • 36Di Pardo
  • 37Dragusin
  • 41Fagioli
  • 42Garofani
  • 44Kulusevski
  • 56Ranocchia
  • 77Buffon
Referee:
Daniele Doveri

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home7
Away1
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan).

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nicolò Barella.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan).

  6. Post update

    Álvaro Morata (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ashley Young.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Danilo.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Danilo (Juventus).

  11. Post update

    Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Lautaro Martínez.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Inter Milan 1, Juventus 0. Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Nicolò Barella with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Juventus. Adrien Rabiot tries a through ball, but Federico Chiesa is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Álvaro Morata.

  16. Post update

    Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan).

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus).

  20. Post update

    Achraf Hakimi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 17th January 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan17124137191840
2Inter Milan18124244232140
3Napoli17111540162434
4Roma1810443729834
5Juventus1796235171833
6Atalanta1795340221832
7Lazio189453025531
8Sassuolo188643127430
9Hellas Verona187652217527
10Sampdoria187292829-123
11Benevento186392134-1321
12Bologna185582431-720
13Spezia184682332-918
14Fiorentina184681829-1118
15Udinese174491927-816
16Genoa183691830-1215
17Cagliari173592334-1114
18Torino182792635-913
19Parma182791434-2013
20Crotone1833122141-2012
View full Italian Serie A table

