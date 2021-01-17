Inter Milan v Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Handanovic
- 37Skriniar
- 6de Vrij
- 95Bastoni
- 2Hakimi
- 23Barella
- 77Brozovic
- 22Vidal
- 15Young
- 9Lukaku
- 10Martínez
Substitutes
- 5Gagliardini
- 7Sánchez
- 11Kolarov
- 12Sensi
- 13Ranocchia
- 14Perisic
- 24Eriksen
- 27Padelli
- 36Darmian
- 97Radu
- 99Pinamonti
Juventus
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Szczesny
- 13Danilo
- 19Bonucci
- 3Chiellini
- 38Frabotta
- 22Chiesa
- 30Bentancur
- 25Rabiot
- 8Ramsey
- 9Morata
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 5Arthur
- 14McKennie
- 28Demiral
- 31Pinsoglio
- 33Bernardeschi
- 36Di Pardo
- 37Dragusin
- 41Fagioli
- 42Garofani
- 44Kulusevski
- 56Ranocchia
- 77Buffon
- Referee:
- Daniele Doveri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan).
Attempt missed. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt saved. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nicolò Barella.
Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan).
Post update
Álvaro Morata (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ashley Young.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Danilo.
Attempt blocked. Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.
Foul by Danilo (Juventus).
Post update
Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Lautaro Martínez.
Goal!
Goal! Inter Milan 1, Juventus 0. Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Nicolò Barella with a cross.
Offside, Juventus. Adrien Rabiot tries a through ball, but Federico Chiesa is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Álvaro Morata.
Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan).
Attempt missed. Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Foul by Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus).
Post update
Achraf Hakimi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.