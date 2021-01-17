Last updated on .From the section European Football

Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski has now scored 26 goals in 25 games for club and country this season

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski set another Bundesliga scoring record as the leaders overcame SC Freiburg.

The Poland striker's early opener saw him become the first player to score 21 goals in the first 16 matches.

Lewandowski, whose 10 goals in the first five games this term also set a record, is on target to surpass Gerd Muller's 40-goal mark set 49 years ago.

Freiburg substitute Nils Petersen levelled with a second-half header before Thomas Muller won it late on.

Bayern, whose German Cup defence ended in midweek when knocked out by second-tier side Holstein Kiel in a penalty shootout, took just seven minutes to take the lead against the Bundesliga's in-form side.

Good work from Serge Gnabry on the right and an excellently weighted first-time pass from Muller found Lewandowski in the box, with the prolific Pole's fine turn and shot beating goalkeeper Florian Muller to his left.

Freiburg had the woodwork to thank for denying Lewandowski a second after the break, with Leon Goretzka's effort on the rebound then well saved, before Petersen levelled with a diving header just moments after coming off the bench.

Muller got on the end of a knock-down pass from Leroy Sane soon after to seal a victory that moves Bayern four points clear at the summit.

Freiburg, however, were unfortunate to have their five-match winning run ended by a defeat after Petersen hit the the crossbar in stoppage time.

Live Text Line-ups Bayern Munich Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Neuer 5 Pavard 17 Boateng 27 Alaba 19 Davies 6 Kimmich 18 Goretzka 7 Gnabry 25 Müller 29 Coman 9 Lewandowski 1 Neuer

5 Pavard

17 Boateng

27 Alaba

19 Davies

6 Kimmich Substituted for Tolisso at 76' minutes

18 Goretzka Substituted for Martínez Aguinaga at 87' minutes

7 Gnabry Substituted for Sané at 28' minutes

25 Müller Substituted for Choupo-Moting at 87' minutes Booked at 90mins

29 Coman Substituted for Musiala at 76' minutes

9 Lewandowski Substitutes 4 Süle

8 Martínez Aguinaga

10 Sané

13 Choupo-Moting

21 Hernández

22 Roca

24 Tolisso

35 Nübel

42 Musiala Freiburg Formation 3-4-3 21 Müller 3 Lienhart 31 Schlotterbeck 5 Gulde 17 Kübler 8 Santamaría 27 Höfler 30 Günter 22 Sallai 11 Demirovic 32 Grifo 21 Müller

3 Lienhart

31 Schlotterbeck

5 Gulde

17 Kübler Substituted for Tempelmann at 61' minutes

8 Santamaría Substituted for Abrashi at 5' minutes Substituted for Haberer at 55' minutes

27 Höfler Booked at 9mins

30 Günter

22 Sallai Booked at 46mins Substituted for Höler at 62' minutes

11 Demirovic Substituted for Petersen at 61' minutes

32 Grifo Substitutes 1 Uphoff

6 Abrashi

9 Höler

14 Til

18 Petersen

19 Haberer

23 Heintz

29 Jeong

Match ends, FC Bayern München 2, Sport-Club Freiburg 1.