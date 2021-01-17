German Bundesliga
Bayern MunichBayern Munich2FreiburgSC Freiburg1

Bayern Munich 2-1 SC Freiburg: Robert Lewandowski scores record-breaking 21st goal in win

Robert Lewandowski scores against SC Freiburg
Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski has now scored 26 goals in 25 games for club and country this season

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski set another Bundesliga scoring record as the leaders overcame SC Freiburg.

The Poland striker's early opener saw him become the first player to score 21 goals in the first 16 matches.

Lewandowski, whose 10 goals in the first five games this term also set a record, is on target to surpass Gerd Muller's 40-goal mark set 49 years ago.

Freiburg substitute Nils Petersen levelled with a second-half header before Thomas Muller won it late on.

Bayern, whose German Cup defence ended in midweek when knocked out by second-tier side Holstein Kiel in a penalty shootout, took just seven minutes to take the lead against the Bundesliga's in-form side.

Good work from Serge Gnabry on the right and an excellently weighted first-time pass from Muller found Lewandowski in the box, with the prolific Pole's fine turn and shot beating goalkeeper Florian Muller to his left.

Freiburg had the woodwork to thank for denying Lewandowski a second after the break, with Leon Goretzka's effort on the rebound then well saved, before Petersen levelled with a diving header just moments after coming off the bench.

Muller got on the end of a knock-down pass from Leroy Sane soon after to seal a victory that moves Bayern four points clear at the summit.

Freiburg, however, were unfortunate to have their five-match winning run ended by a defeat after Petersen hit the the crossbar in stoppage time.

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 5Pavard
  • 17Boateng
  • 27Alaba
  • 19Davies
  • 6KimmichSubstituted forTolissoat 76'minutes
  • 18GoretzkaSubstituted forMartínez Aguinagaat 87'minutes
  • 7GnabrySubstituted forSanéat 28'minutes
  • 25MüllerSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 87'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 29ComanSubstituted forMusialaat 76'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 4Süle
  • 8Martínez Aguinaga
  • 10Sané
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 21Hernández
  • 22Roca
  • 24Tolisso
  • 35Nübel
  • 42Musiala

Freiburg

Formation 3-4-3

  • 21Müller
  • 3Lienhart
  • 31Schlotterbeck
  • 5Gulde
  • 17KüblerSubstituted forTempelmannat 61'minutes
  • 8SantamaríaSubstituted forAbrashiat 5'minutesSubstituted forHabererat 55'minutes
  • 27HöflerBooked at 9mins
  • 30Günter
  • 22SallaiBooked at 46minsSubstituted forHölerat 62'minutes
  • 11DemirovicSubstituted forPetersenat 61'minutes
  • 32Grifo

Substitutes

  • 1Uphoff
  • 6Abrashi
  • 9Höler
  • 14Til
  • 18Petersen
  • 19Haberer
  • 23Heintz
  • 29Jeong
  • 34Tempelmann
Referee:
Christian Dingert

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamFreiburg
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home25
Away8
Shots on Target
Home9
Away2
Corners
Home14
Away3
Fouls
Home4
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Bayern München 2, Sport-Club Freiburg 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 2, Sport-Club Freiburg 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by Benjamin Pavard.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München).

  5. Post update

    Keven Schlotterbeck (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nicolas Höfler (Sport-Club Freiburg) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Höler.

  7. Post update

    Nils Petersen (Sport-Club Freiburg) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

  8. Booking

    Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München).

  10. Post update

    Lino Tempelmann (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Florian Müller.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard.

  13. Post update

    Offside, FC Bayern München. Manuel Neuer tries a through ball, but Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Keven Schlotterbeck (Sport-Club Freiburg).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting replaces Thomas Müller.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Javi Martínez replaces Leon Goretzka.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by David Alaba.

  19. Post update

    Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Lino Tempelmann (Sport-Club Freiburg).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 17th January 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich16113248252336
2RB Leipzig1695228141432
3B Leverkusen1685330161429
4B Dortmund1692532201229
5Union Berlin1677232201228
6Wolfsburg166822419526
7B Mgladbach166733026425
8Frankfurt165922523224
9Freiburg166552926323
10Stuttgart165743224822
11Augsburg165471725-819
12Werder Bremen164661924-518
13Hertha Berlin164572325-217
14Hoffenheim164482230-816
15Arminia Bielefeld1642101024-1414
16Köln162681327-1412
17Schalke1615101239-278
18Mainz1614111534-197
View full German Bundesliga table

