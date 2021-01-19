Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Birmingham play their home games at Solihull Moors' Damson Park

Birmingham City have postponed Wednesday's Women's Super League match against Everton because of a waterlogged pitch.

Blues held a lunchtime pitch inspection at the Sportnation.bet Stadium, where the surface was deemed unplayable after heavy rainfall in the past 48 hours.

A new date for the rescheduled game will be announced in due course.

Solihull Moors, who own the ground, are next at home against Notts County in the National League on Tuesday.

Blues visit Manchester United on Sunday, while Everton travel to Tottenham Hotspur the same day in the WSL.