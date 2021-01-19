Harrogate Town v Exeter City

HarrogateHarrogate Town19:00ExeterExeter City
Line-ups
Harrogate
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Belshaw
- 27Williams
- 12Lawlor
- 20Hall
- 6Burrell
- 7Thomson
- 22Francis
- 4Falkingham
- 14Kiernan
- 18Muldoon
- 10Martin
Substitutes
- 2Fallowfield
- 8Hondermarck
- 15Kirby
- 24March
- 25Minter
- 28McPake
Exeter
Formation 4-4-2
- 23Maxted
- 2Caprice
- 26Sweeney
- 15Parkes
- 20Page
- 30Key
- 10Collins
- 4Atangana
- 14Randall
- 12Bowman
- 17Jay
Substitutes
- 1Ward
- 3Sparkes
- 6McArdle
- 7Law
- 9Seymour
- 29Kite
- 34Hartridge
- Referee:
- Scott Oldham
Match report will appear here.