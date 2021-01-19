League Two
HarrogateHarrogate Town19:00ExeterExeter City
Venue: EnviroVent Stadium, England

Harrogate Town v Exeter City

Line-ups

Harrogate

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Belshaw
  • 27Williams
  • 12Lawlor
  • 20Hall
  • 6Burrell
  • 7Thomson
  • 22Francis
  • 4Falkingham
  • 14Kiernan
  • 18Muldoon
  • 10Martin

Substitutes

  • 2Fallowfield
  • 8Hondermarck
  • 15Kirby
  • 24March
  • 25Minter
  • 28McPake

Exeter

Formation 4-4-2

  • 23Maxted
  • 2Caprice
  • 26Sweeney
  • 15Parkes
  • 20Page
  • 30Key
  • 10Collins
  • 4Atangana
  • 14Randall
  • 12Bowman
  • 17Jay

Substitutes

  • 1Ward
  • 3Sparkes
  • 6McArdle
  • 7Law
  • 9Seymour
  • 29Kite
  • 34Hartridge
Referee:
Scott Oldham

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Carlisle21123632201239
2Newport21116431211039
3Cambridge23115736221438
4Forest Green2210842819938
5Salford23107629171237
6Cheltenham2210663122936
7Leyton Orient2311393426836
8Crawley229763428634
9Morecambe2110472732-534
10Exeter2088441271432
11Walsall2371062831-331
12Colchester227962830-230
13Mansfield2361163130129
14Port Vale2485113334-129
15Tranmere218582325-229
16Oldham2384113641-528
17Bolton237792735-828
18Harrogate2174102226-425
19Bradford216692025-524
20Barrow2358103032-223
21Scunthorpe2372142234-1223
22Stevenage214981622-621
23Grimsby2456131940-2121
24Southend2255121433-1920
