Tariq Lamptey has become a key member of the Brighton side under Graham Potter

Brighton right-back Tariq Lamptey has signed a new contract with the Premier League club until June 2025.

The England Under-21 defender has made 19 appearances and established himself as regular for the Seagulls since joining from Chelsea in January 2020.

Brighton manager Graham Potter says Lamptey, 20, has had a "really positive impact on the club".

"He has been the model professional, he works exceptionally hard, is a humble lad and a team player," said Potter.

"He fits in with everything we would want from a player, and now it's about helping him reach his potential."

The new deal follows speculation around Lamptey's future, with German champions Bayern Munich reportedly interested in the defender.