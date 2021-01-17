Tariq Lamptey: New Brighton deal for defender
Last updated on .From the section Brighton
Brighton right-back Tariq Lamptey has signed a new contract with the Premier League club until June 2025.
The England Under-21 defender has made 19 appearances and established himself as regular for the Seagulls since joining from Chelsea in January 2020.
Brighton manager Graham Potter says Lamptey, 20, has had a "really positive impact on the club".
"He has been the model professional, he works exceptionally hard, is a humble lad and a team player," said Potter.
"He fits in with everything we would want from a player, and now it's about helping him reach his potential."
The new deal follows speculation around Lamptey's future, with German champions Bayern Munich reportedly interested in the defender.
