Bristol City v Chelsea

Corner, Bristol City Women. Conceded by Beth England.
Line-ups
Bristol City Women
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Baggaley
- 12Allen
- 29Skeels
- 3Evans
- 23Purfield
- 4Matthews
- 11Wellings
- 8Humphrey
- 7Pike
- 10Daniels
- 9Salmon
Substitutes
- 2Bryson
- 5Rafferty
- 13Haland
- 14Palmer
- 17Bissell
- 18Collis
- 21Harrison
- 26Mastrantonio
- 28Jones
Chelsea Women
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 30Berger
- 18Mjelde
- 4Bright
- 16Eriksson
- 25Andersson
- 5Ingle
- 14Kirby
- 23Harder
- 10Ji
- 20Kerr
- 9England
Substitutes
- 3Blundell
- 7Carter
- 11Reiten
- 17Fleming
- 22Cuthbert
- 24Spence
- 28Telford
- Referee:
- Emily Heaslip
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home26%
- Away74%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women).
Yana Daniels (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Chelsea Women. Sophie Ingle tries a through ball, but Beth England is caught offside.
Foul by Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women).
Yana Daniels (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Bristol City Women 0, Chelsea Women 1. Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sam Kerr with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Flo Allen.
Corner, Bristol City Women. Conceded by Maren Mjelde.
Offside, Chelsea Women. Pernille Harder tries a through ball, but Beth England is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ji So-Yun.
Foul by Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women).
Ebony Salmon (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ebony Salmon (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Carla Humphrey.
Attempt missed. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box.
Attempt missed. Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Jonna Andersson (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Kerr.
Attempt missed. Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sam Kerr.
Attempt missed. Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sophie Ingle.
First Half begins.
