The FA Women's Super League
Bristol City WomenBristol City Women0Chelsea WomenChelsea Women1

Bristol City v Chelsea

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Bristol City Women

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Baggaley
  • 12Allen
  • 29Skeels
  • 3Evans
  • 23Purfield
  • 4Matthews
  • 11Wellings
  • 8Humphrey
  • 7Pike
  • 10Daniels
  • 9Salmon

Substitutes

  • 2Bryson
  • 5Rafferty
  • 13Haland
  • 14Palmer
  • 17Bissell
  • 18Collis
  • 21Harrison
  • 26Mastrantonio
  • 28Jones

Chelsea Women

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 30Berger
  • 18Mjelde
  • 4Bright
  • 16Eriksson
  • 25Andersson
  • 5Ingle
  • 14Kirby
  • 23Harder
  • 10Ji
  • 20Kerr
  • 9England

Substitutes

  • 3Blundell
  • 7Carter
  • 11Reiten
  • 17Fleming
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 24Spence
  • 28Telford
Referee:
Emily Heaslip

Match Stats

Home TeamBristol City WomenAway TeamChelsea Women
Possession
Home26%
Away74%
Shots
Home1
Away7
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Bristol City Women. Conceded by Beth England.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women).

  3. Post update

    Yana Daniels (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea Women. Sophie Ingle tries a through ball, but Beth England is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women).

  6. Post update

    Yana Daniels (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Bristol City Women 0, Chelsea Women 1. Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sam Kerr with a cross following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Flo Allen.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Bristol City Women. Conceded by Maren Mjelde.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea Women. Pernille Harder tries a through ball, but Beth England is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ji So-Yun.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women).

  13. Post update

    Ebony Salmon (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ebony Salmon (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Carla Humphrey.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jonna Andersson (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Kerr.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sam Kerr.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sophie Ingle.

  20. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women1512214383538
2Man City Women14103146113533
3Man Utd Women15102332161632
4Arsenal Women1372440142623
5Reading Women155641923-421
6Everton Women135352219318
7Brighton Women154381130-1915
8Tottenham Women123361323-1012
9B'ham City Women113261016-611
10Aston Villa Women123181130-1910
11West Ham Women132291430-168
12Bristol City Women1413101051-416
View full The FA Women's Super League table

