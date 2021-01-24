Manchester United Women v Birmingham City Women

First Half ends, Manchester United Women 0, Birmingham City Women 0.
Line-ups
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 2HarrisBooked at 5minsSubstituted forSmithat 32'minutes
- 4Turner
- 21Turner
- 17Batlle
- 14Groenen
- 12Ladd
- 7Toone
- 10Zelem
- 11Galton
- 16James
Substitutes
- 3Thorisdottir
- 9Sigsworth
- 13Fuso
- 18Hanson
- 19Ross
- 20Smith
- 22Bentley
- 24Press
B'ham City Women
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Hampton
- 3Scott
- 16Brougham
- 30Lawley
- 25Holloway
- 35Murphy
- 2Mayling
- 19Whipp
- 12LittlejohnBooked at 45mins
- 20Napier
- 18Walker
Substitutes
- 7McCarron
- 8Green
- 14Kelly
- 32Cowie
- 37Hart
- Referee:
- Stacey Pearson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home76%
- Away24%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Booking
Ruesha Littlejohn (Birmingham City Women) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Sarah Mayling (Birmingham City Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Lauren James (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ella Toone with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Hannah Hampton.
Post update
Attempt saved. Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Katie Zelem with a through ball.
Post update
Millie Turner (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Emily Murphy (Birmingham City Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Jackie Groenen (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Lauren James.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from long range on the left is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Ona Batlle.
Post update
Foul by Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Lucy Whipp (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Sarah Mayling (Birmingham City Women).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from long range on the right is blocked. Assisted by Katie Zelem.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Kirsty Smith replaces Martha Harris because of an injury.
Post update
Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Ona Batlle.
