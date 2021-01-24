The FA Women's Super League
Man Utd WomenManchester United Women0B'ham City WomenBirmingham City Women0

Manchester United Women v Birmingham City Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 2HarrisBooked at 5minsSubstituted forSmithat 32'minutes
  • 4Turner
  • 21Turner
  • 17Batlle
  • 14Groenen
  • 12Ladd
  • 7Toone
  • 10Zelem
  • 11Galton
  • 16James

Substitutes

  • 3Thorisdottir
  • 9Sigsworth
  • 13Fuso
  • 18Hanson
  • 19Ross
  • 20Smith
  • 22Bentley
  • 24Press

B'ham City Women

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Hampton
  • 3Scott
  • 16Brougham
  • 30Lawley
  • 25Holloway
  • 35Murphy
  • 2Mayling
  • 19Whipp
  • 12LittlejohnBooked at 45mins
  • 20Napier
  • 18Walker

Substitutes

  • 7McCarron
  • 8Green
  • 14Kelly
  • 32Cowie
  • 37Hart
Referee:
Stacey Pearson

Match Stats

Home TeamMan Utd WomenAway TeamB'ham City Women
Possession
Home76%
Away24%
Shots
Home12
Away0
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Manchester United Women 0, Birmingham City Women 0.

  2. Booking

    Ruesha Littlejohn (Birmingham City Women) is shown the yellow card.

  3. Post update

    Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Sarah Mayling (Birmingham City Women).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lauren James (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ella Toone with a cross following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Hannah Hampton.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Katie Zelem with a through ball.

  8. Post update

    Millie Turner (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Emily Murphy (Birmingham City Women).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jackie Groenen (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Lauren James.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from long range on the left is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Ona Batlle.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women).

  15. Post update

    Lucy Whipp (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Sarah Mayling (Birmingham City Women).

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from long range on the right is blocked. Assisted by Katie Zelem.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United Women. Kirsty Smith replaces Martha Harris because of an injury.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Ona Batlle.



As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women1283128111727
2Chelsea Women108203062426
3Arsenal Women117223993023
4Man City Women106313092121
5Everton Women105232115617
6Reading Women133641623-715
7Tottenham Women103341318-512
8B'ham City Women10325913-411
9Brighton Women11236719-129
10West Ham Women102171324-117
11Aston Villa Women102171026-167
12Bristol City Women11029649-432
View full The FA Women's Super League table

