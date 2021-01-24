The FA Women's Super League
Arsenal WomenArsenal WomenPWest Ham WomenWest Ham United WomenP
Match postponed - Frozen Pitch

Arsenal v West Ham, Bristol City v Chelsea postponed in the Women's Super League

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal
Third-placed Arsenal are three points behind leaders Chelsea in the WSL

Arsenal's Women's Super League fixture against West Ham United has been postponed because of a frozen pitch and extreme weather warnings.

The match at Meadow Park had been due to kick off at 12:00 GMT, however a pitch inspection on Sunday morning deemed the surface unplayable.

Bristol City's meeting with Chelsea has also been called off following heavy snowfall in the south west.

Details about the rescheduled fixtures will be confirmed at a later date.

Chelsea men's FA Cup fourth-round tie against Luton Town, with no crowd audio options, will instead be shown on the Red Button, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website from 11:50 as a result of the postponement of Arsenal against West Ham.

Arsenal are third in the league but have failed to win four of their last six league games, while this was due to be Olli Harder's second game as West Ham boss after a 1-0 defeat by Tottenham last week.

FA Cup banner - highlightsFA Cup footer

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 24th January 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women108203062426
2Man Utd Women1182128111726
3Arsenal Women117223993023
4Man City Women106313092121
5Everton Women105232115617
6Reading Women133641623-715
7Tottenham Women103341318-512
8B'ham City Women9315913-410
9Brighton Women11236719-129
10West Ham Women102171324-117
11Aston Villa Women102171026-167
12Bristol City Women11029649-432
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC