Third-placed Arsenal are three points behind leaders Chelsea in the WSL

Arsenal's Women's Super League fixture against West Ham United has been postponed because of a frozen pitch and extreme weather warnings.

The match at Meadow Park had been due to kick off at 12:00 GMT, however a pitch inspection on Sunday morning deemed the surface unplayable.

Bristol City's meeting with Chelsea has also been called off following heavy snowfall in the south west.

Details about the rescheduled fixtures will be confirmed at a later date.

Chelsea men's FA Cup fourth-round tie against Luton Town, with no crowd audio options, will instead be shown on the Red Button, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website from 11:50 as a result of the postponement of Arsenal against West Ham.

Arsenal are third in the league but have failed to win four of their last six league games, while this was due to be Olli Harder's second game as West Ham boss after a 1-0 defeat by Tottenham last week.