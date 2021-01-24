Championship
PrestonPreston North End0ReadingReading0

Preston North End v Reading

Line-ups

Preston

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Iversen
  • 8Browne
  • 23Huntington
  • 6Davies
  • 15Rafferty
  • 18Ledson
  • 17Whiteman
  • 31Sinclair
  • 21Molumby
  • 44Potts
  • 19Riis Jakobsen

Substitutes

  • 2Fisher
  • 7Bayliss
  • 11Johnson
  • 12Gallagher
  • 25Ripley
  • 26Evans
  • 29Barkhuizen
  • 30Baxter
  • 32O'Reilly

Reading

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 33Cabral Barbosa
  • 29Holmes
  • 4Morrison
  • 5McIntyre
  • 3Richards
  • 8Rinomhota
  • 28Laurent
  • 24Aluko
  • 10Swift
  • 14Ejaria
  • 18Lucas João

Substitutes

  • 2Pontes Esteves
  • 7Olise
  • 9Baldock
  • 15Gibson
  • 22Southwood
  • 30Semedo
  • 34Tetek
  • 46Onen
  • 50Camara
Referee:
Geoff Eltringham

Match Stats

Home TeamPrestonAway TeamReading
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home3
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Brad Potts (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jayson Molumby with a cross.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. John Swift (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Ledson (Preston North End).

  4. Post update

    Ovie Ejaria (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Brad Potts (Preston North End).

  6. Post update

    Andy Rinomhota (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Alan Browne (Preston North End).

  8. Post update

    Josh Laurent (Reading) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Hand ball by Omar Richards (Reading).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Joseph Rafferty (Preston North End).

  11. Post update

    Sone Aluko (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Alan Browne (Preston North End).

  13. Post update

    Lucas João (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ben Davies (Preston North End) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Ryan Ledson (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Josh Laurent (Reading).

  17. Post update

    Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Rafael Cabral.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Scott Sinclair (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Emil Riis Jakobsen.

  19. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  20. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Top Stories