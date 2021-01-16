French Ligue 1
AngersAngers0PSGParis Saint Germain1

Angers 0-1 Paris St-Germain: Layvin Kurzawa strike sends PSG back to the top

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Layvin Kurzawa volleys home the game's only goal against Angers
Layvin Kurzawa's goal was his first of the season

Paris St-Germain moved back to the top of Ligue 1 after edging victory at Angers.

Defender Layvin Kurzawa volleyed home the game's only goal in the second half as Mauricio Pochettino's side extended their unbeaten run to seven games.

Pochettino was not on the sidelines for the game with the former Tottenham boss self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus.

PSG move two points clear of Lyon, who have a game in hand.

Line-ups

Angers

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Bernardoni
  • 29Manceau
  • 8Traoré
  • 24Thomas
  • 3Doumbia
  • 15CapelleSubstituted forThioubat 75'minutes
  • 14Coulibaly
  • 18AmadouSubstituted forEl Melaliat 86'minutes
  • 27Pereira LageSubstituted forCabotat 75'minutes
  • 10Fulgini
  • 9DionySubstituted forBahokenat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Pavlovic
  • 11Cabot
  • 12Ould Khaled
  • 16Butelle
  • 19Bahoken
  • 22Thioub
  • 23Bobichon
  • 25Bamba
  • 28El Melali

PSG

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Navas
  • 24Florenzi
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 22Diallo
  • 20KurzawaSubstituted forKimpembeat 86'minutes
  • 6VerrattiBooked at 89mins
  • 8Paredes
  • 11Di MaríaSubstituted forHerreraat 80'minutes
  • 10NeymarBooked at 90mins
  • 7MbappéSubstituted forSarabiaat 80'minutes
  • 18KeanSubstituted forIcardiat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Kimpembe
  • 9Icardi
  • 15Danilo
  • 16Rico
  • 19Sarabia
  • 21Herrera
  • 25Bakker
  • 27Gueye
  • 32Pembele
Referee:
Amaury Delerue

Match Stats

Home TeamAngersAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home11
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away7
Fouls
Home11
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Angers 0, Paris Saint Germain 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Angers 0, Paris Saint Germain 1.

  3. Booking

    Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Neymar (Paris Saint Germain).

  5. Post update

    Romain Thomas (Angers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Romain Thomas (Angers).

  8. Post update

    Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Lassana Coulibaly (Angers).

  10. Booking

    Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).

  12. Post update

    Stéphane Bahoken (Angers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain).

  14. Post update

    Angelo Fulgini (Angers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Presnel Kimpembe replaces Layvin Kurzawa because of an injury.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Angers. Farid El Melali replaces Ibrahim Amadou.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Angelo Fulgini (Angers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ibrahim Amadou.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ibrahim Amadou (Angers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ismael Traoré.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Angers. Conceded by Abdou Diallo.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Romain Thomas.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 16th January 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG20133444113342
2Lyon19117139182140
3Lille19116233141939
4Monaco20113639291036
5Rennes199642821733
6Marseille189542618832
7Angers209382531-630
8Montpellier208483335-228
9Lens188372828027
10Bordeaux197572021-126
11Brest198293034-426
12Metz196762018225
13Nice186572225-323
14Reims195682729-221
15Strasbourg1962112832-420
16Saint-Étienne194782029-919
17Nantes193881931-1217
18Nîmes2043131641-2515
19Dijon192891226-1414
20Lorient1933132038-1812
View full French Ligue 1 table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC