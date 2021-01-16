Match ends, Angers 0, Paris Saint Germain 1.
Paris St-Germain moved back to the top of Ligue 1 after edging victory at Angers.
Defender Layvin Kurzawa volleyed home the game's only goal in the second half as Mauricio Pochettino's side extended their unbeaten run to seven games.
Pochettino was not on the sidelines for the game with the former Tottenham boss self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus.
PSG move two points clear of Lyon, who have a game in hand.
Line-ups
Angers
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Bernardoni
- 29Manceau
- 8Traoré
- 24Thomas
- 3Doumbia
- 15CapelleSubstituted forThioubat 75'minutes
- 14Coulibaly
- 18AmadouSubstituted forEl Melaliat 86'minutes
- 27Pereira LageSubstituted forCabotat 75'minutes
- 10Fulgini
- 9DionySubstituted forBahokenat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Pavlovic
- 11Cabot
- 12Ould Khaled
- 16Butelle
- 19Bahoken
- 22Thioub
- 23Bobichon
- 25Bamba
- 28El Melali
PSG
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Navas
- 24Florenzi
- 5Marquinhos
- 22Diallo
- 20KurzawaSubstituted forKimpembeat 86'minutes
- 6VerrattiBooked at 89mins
- 8Paredes
- 11Di MaríaSubstituted forHerreraat 80'minutes
- 10NeymarBooked at 90mins
- 7MbappéSubstituted forSarabiaat 80'minutes
- 18KeanSubstituted forIcardiat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Kimpembe
- 9Icardi
- 15Danilo
- 16Rico
- 19Sarabia
- 21Herrera
- 25Bakker
- 27Gueye
- 32Pembele
- Referee:
- Amaury Delerue
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Angers 0, Paris Saint Germain 1.
Booking
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Neymar (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Romain Thomas (Angers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Romain Thomas (Angers).
Post update
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lassana Coulibaly (Angers).
Booking
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Stéphane Bahoken (Angers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Angelo Fulgini (Angers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Presnel Kimpembe replaces Layvin Kurzawa because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Angers. Farid El Melali replaces Ibrahim Amadou.
Post update
Attempt missed. Angelo Fulgini (Angers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ibrahim Amadou.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ibrahim Amadou (Angers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ismael Traoré.
Post update
Corner, Angers. Conceded by Abdou Diallo.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Romain Thomas.
- Remembering an icon: Hear how David Bowie always managed to stay ahead of his time
- Need a lift?: Joe Wicks and guests are here to bring positivity to your day