If your team is about to play a football match in a snowstorm, wearing a white kit is probably not the best idea.
That, though, is what Turkish side Sivasspor did for their Super Lig game at Istanbul Basaksehir on Saturday.
While it probably wasn't much of an issue for the players to see each other at pitch level, it rendered them almost invisible to viewers watching the game on television.
"It's like a Fifa match when you choose the wrong kits," one fan tweeted.
"It is hard to defend against them if you cannot see them," wrote another.
But the unexpected colour clash didn't give the away side much of an advantage.
The game ended 1-1 with Sivasspor's Hakan Arslan cancelling out Danijel Aleksic's opener.
Line-ups
Istanbul Basaksehir
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Babacan
- 4Pereira da Silva
- 26dos Santos Rodrigues
- 6EpureanuBooked at 20mins
- 3Kaldirim
- 8Aleksic
- 17KahveciSubstituted forGulbrandsenat 75'minutes
- 21TekdemirBooked at 90minsSubstituted forTopalat 75'minutes
- 23TürüçSubstituted forCampos Duarte da Silvaat 90+4'minutes
- 19BaSubstituted forde Paulaat 85'minutes
- 27Crivelli
Substitutes
- 2Campos Duarte da Silva
- 5Topal
- 10Özcan
- 14Okechukwu
- 16Sengezer
- 20de Paula
- 22Gulbrandsen
- 24Tagir
- 33Uçar
- 88Sertel
Sivasspor
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 35Vural
- 8YalcinBooked at 34mins
- 4AppindangoyéBooked at 90mins
- 88Osmanpasa
- 3Ciftçi
- 6Domingues de SouzaSubstituted forCofieat 90+5'minutes
- 17YesilyurtSubstituted forKonéat 70'minutes
- 37Arslan
- 76FajrSubstituted forCamaraat 89'minutes
- 7GradelSubstituted forNingaat 90'minutes
- 9Yatabaré
Substitutes
- 2Koné
- 5Cofie
- 11Muñoz García
- 14Camara
- 25Yildirim
- 29Ninga
- 30Samassa
- 58Erdal
- 77Oguz
- 80Kayode
- Referee:
- Alper Ulusoy
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away15
