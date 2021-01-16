Last updated on .From the section European Football

A heavy covering of snow on Saturday left the pitch in Istanbul completely white

If your team is about to play a football match in a snowstorm, wearing a white kit is probably not the best idea.

That, though, is what Turkish side Sivasspor did for their Super Lig game at Istanbul Basaksehir on Saturday.

While it probably wasn't much of an issue for the players to see each other at pitch level, it rendered them almost invisible to viewers watching the game on television.

"It's like a Fifa match when you choose the wrong kits," one fan tweeted.

"It is hard to defend against them if you cannot see them," wrote another.

But the unexpected colour clash didn't give the away side much of an advantage.

The game ended 1-1 with Sivasspor's Hakan Arslan cancelling out Danijel Aleksic's opener.