Cheltenham Town boss Michael Duff has said that his side's glamour FA Cup tie with Manchester City may be the "best draw" the club has ever had.

League Two's Cheltenham host City at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium on Saturday for a place in the fifth round.

Speaking on Sportsound, former NI defender Duff said his players will look forward to testing themselves against the six-time winners.

"I think it's the best draw we've ever had," he said.

"The irony being that last January we were 1-0 up at half-time against a team in our league then gave a really poor performance against Port Vale.

"We lost the game and Port Vale went on to draw Man City away.

"During a lockdown, on primetime on a Saturday night, it doesn't get much better for the club."

Duff led Cheltenham to the League Two play-offs last season

Cheltenham, who currently sit sixth in League Two, will face a City side that have already booked their place in a cup final this season, with Pep Guardiola's men set to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup decider in April.

And while Duff, who took over as Cheltenham boss in September 2018, makes no bones about his side's underdog status, the 43-year-old insists his players will relish the opportunity to go toe-to-toe with City's star-studded line-up.

"That's why we love football," said Duff, referring to the upsets the FA Cup has produced already this season.

"Obviously, we're in a pandemic and the club has lost a lot of money over the last 12 months, so it will with that, but this is why we're all in it.

"You do it for moments like this and it's that 'what if' moment. They're one of the best teams in Europe and we'll go long periods without touching the ball, but our players want to test themselves.

"We're going to get a snippet of what the best of the best looks like, and it's going to be great."

'David and Goliath' memories with NI

Duff has experience of being on the right side of giant-killing having featured for Northern Ireland in the Green and White Army's famous wins over Spain and England.

And while City will be much-fancied when they turn out at Whaddon Road, Duff insists a famous Cheltenham win is "do-able".

"I've been lucky enough to have been involved in David and Goliath games with Northern Ireland," said the former Burnley defender.

Duff won 24 Northern Ireland caps between 2002 and 2012

"It's do-able in any one moment.

"I think when I was in and around it [the Northern Ireland squad], they were flash in the pan moments.

"Since I retired, what Michael [O'Neill] did was unbelievable, taking those flash in the pans and turning them into more regular moments, culminating in the Euros.

"The Spain game was unreal and some of our lads still ask me about that night, you reel off some of the names that were playing and you still can't believe that it actually happened.

"Luckily we had David Healy at the time, so that helped."