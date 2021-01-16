Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Birmingham City have signed Chelsea forward Emily Murphy on loan until the end of the Women's Super League season.

The 17-year-old scored her first WSL goal in February and has also scored in both domestic cups for Chelsea.

Murphy has captained the England Under-17s and made her Chelsea debut against Birmingham in November 2019.

Carla Ward's Birmingham are seventh in the WSL and have already signed Greek forward Veatriki Sarri this month from Championship side Sheffield United.