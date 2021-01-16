Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Abby Dahlkemper was the only outfield player to start every game for the USA at the 2019 World Cup

Manchester City have signed US World Cup winner Abby Dahlkemper on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The central defender, 27, joins from National Women's Soccer League side North Carolina Courage, having been with them since 2015.

She won the NWSL title three times in four seasons.

Dahlkemper, who won the first of her 62 USA caps in 2016, links up with two international team-mates in Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle.

City, the 2016 Women's Super League champions, have been runners-up for the past three seasons.

They currently sit fourth in the table, eight points behind local rivals Manchester United, but with a game in hand.