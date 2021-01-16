Last updated on .From the section Luton

Kal Naismith scored three goals in 14 appearances for Wigan Athletic earlier this season

Luton Town have signed versatile Scotsman Kal Naismith on a free transfer after his release by Wigan.

Naismith, 28, is set to make his Hatters debut at Bournemouth in the Championship on Saturday.

Luton have not disclosed the length of the former Rangers, Accrington and Portsmouth player's contract.

"I'm looking forward to getting back into that environment with the lads and back in the Championship, which is a great league," Naismith said.

