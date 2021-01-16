Last updated on .From the section Crawley

James Tilley featured 15 times for Grimsby this season, with his final outing coming in the 2-1 defeat by Cambridge United on 2 January

Crawley Town have signed James Tilley on a free transfer following his departure from fellow League Two club Grimsby Town.

The 22-year-old midfielder had his contract with the Mariners terminated by mutual consent on Thursday.

The former Brighton trainee scored two goals in 25 appearances during a year-long spell at Blundell Park.

He has agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Reds, with the option of a third year.

