Hampden Park will host three Euro 2020 finals games as planned in front of "a crowd of sorts", Scotland's national clinical director has predicted.

Uefa sent emails to ticket holders this week about refund conditions should venues need to be changed during the pandemic.

The governing body stressed that it still plans to use the 12 venues.

"But the crowd is a huge unknown - it's a massive unknown," Prof Jason Leitch told BBC Radio Scotland's Off The Ball.

"It is just far too unpredictable, but things would have to go badly with the virus for the games not to happen. I think there will be a crowd of sorts in June."

Uefa had stated that it will take "reasonable travelling distances from the original venue into account" in deciding if fans should get refunds for their Euro 2020 tickets if games are switched due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, it said it would work with each host city on two scenarios, from matches behind closed, to differing percentages of fans in stadiums, before its executive committee makes a final decision in March about how the tournament will be played three months later.

"We will be well into vaccinating the majority of the adult population by then," Prof Leitch said. "We will have done all the vulnerable, we will have done everybody over 50 and we'll be into and well through the rest of the population.

"So, as long as the virus doesn't do anything nasty, June will look better than January."

Prof Leitch has similar hopes for Scotland's domestic professional football season despite Scottish Professional Football League chief executive Neil Doncaster being quoted as saying he would not rule out the season being made "null and void" should it be halted by Covid-19.

"There are some green shoots of deceleration," the national clinical director said. "The number of people who have caught the virus in the last seven days is lower than those who caught it in the previous seven days.

"It is still way too high - 2000 people yesterday - 60-70 deaths every day. We are at a precarious point, maybe the most precarious point we've been at, but it appears that these new measures are beginning to slow the rise.

"The restrictions we have may have to stay for some time, but it would mean that professional leagues, if everything stays good, could finish."

Prof Leitch stressed that the situation remained "fragile" and pointed out that "players and coaches need to be so careful as a single positive can wipe out a team".