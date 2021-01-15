Last updated on .From the section Scottish

"You can't stop believing," says midfielder Callum McGregor, who is not ready to roll up the white flag just yet this season despite Celtic trailing Rangers by 21 points. (Daily Record) external-link

Jonny Hayes insists Aberdeen have to pile the pressure on his former club Celtic by aiming for second spot in the Premiership. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says the Scottish Premiership season must be "finished in the right way" after SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster refused to rule out declaring the campaign null and void. (Sky Sports) external-link

Celtic forward Cameron Harper, 19, is in advanced talks with New York Red Bulls over a pre-contract. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Dundee United full-back Liam Smith has penned a new deal to keep him at the club until 2023. (Daily Record) external-link

Aberdeen are close to agreeing a new contract with winger Connor McLennan. (Press & Journal) external-link

Self-isolating manager Neil Lennon is still picking the Celtic team as training equipment is ferried to absent players' houses, reveals coach Gavin Strachan. (Scotsman) external-link

Cedric Itten is confident there is plenty more to come from him this term as the Rangers striker looks to improve on a promising first half of the season at Ibrox. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Celtic will continue without their traditional pre-match huddle for today's game with Livingston as stand-in skipper Callum McGregor delivers a socially-distanced team talk. (Scottish Sun) external-link

St Johnstone midfielder Ali McCann is delighted by the promise shown from the partnership of Guy Melamed and Chris Kane up front. (Courier) external-link

Hibs head coach Jack Ross has been impressed by the fitness levels and sharpness of new arrivals Jackson Irvine and Chris Cadden, despite both lacking game time in 2020. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link