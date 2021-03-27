Montrose v Clyde

MontroseMontrose15:00ClydeClyde
Last updated on .From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Falkirk
|12
|7
|3
|2
|20
|8
|12
|24
|2
|Cove Rangers
|12
|6
|2
|4
|16
|10
|6
|20
|3
|Montrose
|12
|5
|3
|4
|19
|17
|2
|18
|4
|Airdrieonians
|11
|5
|1
|5
|17
|12
|5
|16
|5
|Partick Thistle
|11
|4
|4
|3
|10
|7
|3
|16
|6
|East Fife
|10
|5
|1
|4
|15
|14
|1
|16
|7
|Peterhead
|12
|5
|1
|6
|11
|13
|-2
|16
|8
|Dumbarton
|10
|3
|2
|5
|5
|11
|-6
|11
|9
|Forfar
|11
|2
|3
|6
|6
|15
|-9
|9
|10
|Clyde
|9
|3
|0
|6
|10
|22
|-12
|9