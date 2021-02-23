Scottish Championship
Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle0AlloaAlloa Athletic1

Inverness CT v Alloa Athletic

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Inverness CT

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ridgers
  • 2Duffy
  • 6Devine
  • 24Deas
  • 16Harper
  • 18Allardice
  • 8Carson
  • 27MacKay
  • 12MacGregor
  • 77Todorov
  • 11Sutherland

Substitutes

  • 7Keatings
  • 17Storey
  • 21MacKay
  • 22McKay
  • 25Nicolson
  • 28Hyde
  • 29Harkness

Alloa

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Parry
  • 8Robertson
  • 5Graham
  • 2Taggart
  • 3Dick
  • 6Hetherington
  • 22Grant
  • 12ScougallSubstituted forMurrayat 53'minutes
  • 10Trouten
  • 7Cawley
  • 11Cameron

Substitutes

  • 9Buchanan
  • 14Brown
  • 15Jamieson
  • 17Connelly
  • 19Thomson
  • 23Murray
  • 51Wright
Referee:
Grant Irvine

Match Stats

Home TeamInverness CTAway TeamAlloa
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home8
Away6
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home9
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Steven Hetherington.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Roddy MacGregor (Inverness CT).

  4. Post update

    Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Scott Allardice (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  6. Post update

    David Carson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jon Robertson (Alloa Athletic).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Kevin Cawley.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Steven Hetherington.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Steven Hetherington.

  11. Post update

    Roddy MacGregor (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Innes Murray replaces Stefan Scougall.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Nikolay Todorov (Inverness CT).

  15. Post update

    Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Kevin Cawley.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Scott Taggart.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Nikolay Todorov (Inverness CT).

  19. Post update

    Liam Dick (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Second Half

    Second Half begins Inverness CT 0, Alloa Athletic 1.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts17122343192438
2Dunfermline167632618827
3Raith Rovers157352923624
4Queen of Sth176382535-1021
5Dundee145542627-120
6Arbroath174671420-618
7Morton164661420-618
8Inverness CT144552017317
9Ayr154562020017
10Alloa1743101836-1815
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport