Inverness CT v Alloa Athletic

Line-ups
Inverness CT
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Ridgers
- 2Duffy
- 6Devine
- 24Deas
- 16Harper
- 18Allardice
- 8Carson
- 27MacKay
- 12MacGregor
- 77Todorov
- 11Sutherland
Substitutes
- 7Keatings
- 17Storey
- 21MacKay
- 22McKay
- 25Nicolson
- 28Hyde
- 29Harkness
Alloa
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Parry
- 8Robertson
- 5Graham
- 2Taggart
- 3Dick
- 6Hetherington
- 22Grant
- 12ScougallSubstituted forMurrayat 53'minutes
- 10Trouten
- 7Cawley
- 11Cameron
Substitutes
- 9Buchanan
- 14Brown
- 15Jamieson
- 17Connelly
- 19Thomson
- 23Murray
- 51Wright
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away5
Live Text
Attempt missed. Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Roddy MacGregor (Inverness CT).
Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Scott Allardice (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
David Carson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jon Robertson (Alloa Athletic).
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Kevin Cawley.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Steven Hetherington.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Steven Hetherington.
Roddy MacGregor (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Innes Murray replaces Stefan Scougall.
Foul by Nikolay Todorov (Inverness CT).
Post update
Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Kevin Cawley.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Scott Taggart.
Foul by Nikolay Todorov (Inverness CT).
Liam Dick (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Inverness CT 0, Alloa Athletic 1.
