Scottish Championship
HeartsHeart of Midlothian15:00Raith RoversRaith Rovers
Venue: Tynecastle Park

Heart of Midlothian v Raith Rovers

Match report to follow.

Saturday 23rd January 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts1190233141927
2Dunfermline115512013720
3Dundee125522321220
4Morton114431013-316
5Raith Rovers943221111015
6Ayr113441616013
7Inverness CT93331512312
8Queen of Sth123271729-1211
9Alloa122281228-168
10Arbroath12147818-107
View full Scottish Championship table

