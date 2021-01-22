National League
ChesterfieldChesterfield15:00WrexhamWrexham
Venue: Technique Stadium

Chesterfield v Wrexham

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 23rd January 2021

  • ChesterfieldChesterfield15:00WrexhamWrexham
  • BarnetBarnet15:00AltrinchamAltrincham
  • BromleyBromley15:00HalifaxFC Halifax Town
  • Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge15:00King's LynnKing's Lynn Town
  • DoverDover Athletic15:00Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
  • Notts CountyNotts County15:00TorquayTorquay United
  • StockportStockport County15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
  • Sutton UnitedSutton United15:00EastleighEastleigh
  • WealdstoneWealdstone15:00AldershotAldershot Town
  • WeymouthWeymouth15:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
  • WokingWoking15:00Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United
  • YeovilYeovil TownPSolihull MoorsSolihull MoorsP
    Match postponed - Other

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay17122338172138
2Hartlepool179352619730
3Sutton United148332516927
4Stockport158342416827
5Altrincham186662021-124
6Halifax176562821723
7Notts County147251913623
8Wrexham157262017323
9Maidenhead United147252121023
10Bromley146442317622
11Boreham Wood146441711622
12Solihull Moors137151813522
13Woking166372018221
14Aldershot166372222021
15Wealdstone166372333-1021
16Eastleigh145542116520
17Chesterfield156182620619
18Dag & Red155371116-518
19King's Lynn155371931-1218
20Yeovil154562024-417
21Weymouth1623111731-149
22Barnet142391135-249
23Dover12219829-217
View full National League table

Top Stories