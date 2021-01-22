Chesterfield v Wrexham

ChesterfieldChesterfield15:00WrexhamWrexham
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Torquay
|17
|12
|2
|3
|38
|17
|21
|38
|2
|Hartlepool
|17
|9
|3
|5
|26
|19
|7
|30
|3
|Sutton United
|14
|8
|3
|3
|25
|16
|9
|27
|4
|Stockport
|15
|8
|3
|4
|24
|16
|8
|27
|5
|Altrincham
|18
|6
|6
|6
|20
|21
|-1
|24
|6
|Halifax
|17
|6
|5
|6
|28
|21
|7
|23
|7
|Notts County
|14
|7
|2
|5
|19
|13
|6
|23
|8
|Wrexham
|15
|7
|2
|6
|20
|17
|3
|23
|9
|Maidenhead United
|14
|7
|2
|5
|21
|21
|0
|23
|10
|Bromley
|14
|6
|4
|4
|23
|17
|6
|22
|11
|Boreham Wood
|14
|6
|4
|4
|17
|11
|6
|22
|12
|Solihull Moors
|13
|7
|1
|5
|18
|13
|5
|22
|13
|Woking
|16
|6
|3
|7
|20
|18
|2
|21
|14
|Aldershot
|16
|6
|3
|7
|22
|22
|0
|21
|15
|Wealdstone
|16
|6
|3
|7
|23
|33
|-10
|21
|16
|Eastleigh
|14
|5
|5
|4
|21
|16
|5
|20
|17
|Chesterfield
|15
|6
|1
|8
|26
|20
|6
|19
|18
|Dag & Red
|15
|5
|3
|7
|11
|16
|-5
|18
|19
|King's Lynn
|15
|5
|3
|7
|19
|31
|-12
|18
|20
|Yeovil
|15
|4
|5
|6
|20
|24
|-4
|17
|21
|Weymouth
|16
|2
|3
|11
|17
|31
|-14
|9
|22
|Barnet
|14
|2
|3
|9
|11
|35
|-24
|9
|23
|Dover
|12
|2
|1
|9
|8
|29
|-21
|7