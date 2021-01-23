Match ends, Aston Villa Women 2, Reading Women 2.
Mana Iwabuchi inspired Aston Villa to their first home point in the Women's Super League as they twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Reading.
Angharad James headed Reading into a second-minute lead after Jess Fishlock's long-range shot was saved.
Japan's Iwabuchi side-footed in Natalie Haigh's 55th-minute free-kick to level.
Two minutes later Rachel Rowe put Reading in front again but Iwabuchi set up Diana Silva in the 90th minute to score from close range to seal a point.
Reading should have been well ahead at half-time but failed to convert a string of good chances before Villa got a foothold in the game after their first equaliser.
Villa remain second from bottom of the WSL table but are five points clear of Bristol City while Reading have now won just one of their past 10 games.
The draw keeps the Royals in sixth place, two points behind Everton and three in front of Tottenham, who both have three games in hand.
Line-ups
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 29Weiß
- 17HaywoodSubstituted forAbreu Sousa Silvaat 67'minutes
- 5N'DowBooked at 30mins
- 6Asante
- 13Siems
- 15Haigh
- 21Ewers
- 14SymeSubstituted forHanssenat 67'minutes
- 20Iwabuchi
- 9LarsenBooked at 80mins
- 7FollisSubstituted forHaylesat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Rogers
- 3Ale
- 11West
- 12Hutton
- 16McLoughlin
- 19Abreu Sousa Silva
- 22Hayles
- 23Hanssen
Reading Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Moloney
- 31RobertsSubstituted forHarriesat 67'minutes
- 14Cooper
- 5Bartrip
- 3Mitchell
- 9Eikeland
- 8Fishlock
- 6James
- 23Rowe
- 11Harding
- 10BrutonSubstituted forCarterat 28'minutes
Substitutes
- 16Nayler
- 18Carter
- 28Woodham
- 29Skeels
- 32Childerhouse
- 36Harries
- Referee:
- Kirsty Dowle
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away24
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away9
- Corners
- Home1
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aston Villa Women 2, Reading Women 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. Angharad James (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Natalie Haigh.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Amalie Eikeland (Reading Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Offside, Aston Villa Women. Shania Hayles tries a through ball, but Diana Silva is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jess Fishlock (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Emma Mitchell following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Anita Asante.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Amalie Eikeland (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danielle Carter.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Danielle Carter (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Angharad James.
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa Women 2, Reading Women 2. Diana Silva (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mana Iwabuchi.
Post update
Foul by Jess Fishlock (Reading Women).
Post update
Caroline Siems (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Danielle Carter (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Elisha N'Dow (Aston Villa Women).
Post update
Foul by Emma Mitchell (Reading Women).
Post update
Mana Iwabuchi (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Emma Harries (Reading Women).
Post update
Diana Silva (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Stine Larsen (Aston Villa Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.