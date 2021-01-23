Scottish Premiership
AberdeenAberdeen15:00MotherwellMotherwell
Venue: Pittodrie Stadium

Aberdeen v Motherwell

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Follow live coverage from 14:00 GMT

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection
No players found

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers2421306075366
2Celtic22137248183046
3Hibernian2411763324940
4Aberdeen2211652924539
5Livingston239593029132
6Dundee Utd2461081929-1028
7Kilmarnock2373132428-424
8St Mirren2165101624-823
9St Johnstone2458112233-1123
10Ross County2455141843-2520
11Motherwell2247111933-1419
12Hamilton2354142147-2619
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport