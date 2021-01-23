Tranmere Rovers v Bolton Wanderers

TranmereTranmere Rovers15:00BoltonBolton Wanderers
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cambridge
|24
|12
|5
|7
|38
|23
|15
|41
|2
|Newport
|22
|11
|7
|4
|32
|22
|10
|40
|3
|Carlisle
|21
|12
|3
|6
|32
|20
|12
|39
|4
|Salford
|24
|10
|8
|6
|31
|19
|12
|38
|5
|Forest Green
|23
|10
|8
|5
|30
|22
|8
|38
|6
|Cheltenham
|23
|10
|7
|6
|32
|23
|9
|37
|7
|Exeter
|22
|9
|9
|4
|42
|27
|15
|36
|8
|Leyton Orient
|23
|11
|3
|9
|34
|26
|8
|36
|9
|Morecambe
|22
|10
|5
|7
|28
|33
|-5
|35
|10
|Crawley
|22
|9
|7
|6
|34
|28
|6
|34
|11
|Tranmere
|22
|9
|5
|8
|26
|27
|-1
|32
|12
|Walsall
|24
|7
|11
|6
|29
|32
|-3
|32
|13
|Colchester
|22
|7
|9
|6
|28
|30
|-2
|30
|14
|Mansfield
|23
|6
|11
|6
|31
|30
|1
|29
|15
|Port Vale
|24
|8
|5
|11
|33
|34
|-1
|29
|16
|Oldham
|23
|8
|4
|11
|36
|41
|-5
|28
|17
|Bolton
|23
|7
|7
|9
|27
|35
|-8
|28
|18
|Harrogate
|23
|7
|6
|10
|24
|28
|-4
|27
|19
|Scunthorpe
|24
|8
|2
|14
|24
|34
|-10
|26
|20
|Bradford
|21
|6
|6
|9
|20
|25
|-5
|24
|21
|Barrow
|23
|5
|8
|10
|30
|32
|-2
|23
|22
|Stevenage
|22
|4
|9
|9
|16
|23
|-7
|21
|23
|Grimsby
|25
|5
|6
|14
|19
|42
|-23
|21
|24
|Southend
|23
|5
|5
|13
|15
|35
|-20
|20