Exeter City v Stevenage

First Half ends, Exeter City 1, Stevenage 0.
Line-ups
Exeter
Formation 3-5-2
- 23Maxted
- 26Sweeney
- 15Parkes
- 34Hartridge
- 2Caprice
- 7Law
- 10Collins
- 4Atangana
- 3Sparkes
- 12Bowman
- 17Jay
Substitutes
- 1Ward
- 6McArdle
- 9Seymour
- 18Fisher
- 20Page
- 29Kite
- 30Key
Stevenage
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Cumming
- 2Wildin
- 15Vancooten
- 5Cuthbert
- 3Coker
- 26Pett
- 23Smith
- 19Read
- 7Carter
- 36Norris
- 11Newton
Substitutes
- 4Vincelot
- 6Prosser
- 10Marsh
- 12Hutton
- 13Johnson
- 17List
- 35Stevens
- Referee:
- Matt Donohue
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt saved. Luther Wildin (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jack Smith.
Attempt missed. Matt Jay (Exeter City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Nicky Law.
Tom Parkes (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danny Newton (Stevenage).
Alex Hartridge (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luke Norris (Stevenage).
Foul by Jack Sparkes (Exeter City).
Tom Pett (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Pierce Sweeney (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Arthur Read (Stevenage).
Attempt missed. Arthur Read (Stevenage) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jack Smith.
Attempt missed. Ryan Bowman (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jake Caprice with a cross.
Offside, Stevenage. Ben Coker tries a through ball, but Luke Norris is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Archie Collins (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Matt Jay.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Jack Smith.
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Tom Parkes.
Offside, Exeter City. Pierce Sweeney tries a through ball, but Ryan Bowman is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Exeter City 1, Stevenage 0. Archie Collins (Exeter City) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Matt Jay.
Foul by Danny Newton (Stevenage).
