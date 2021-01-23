League Two
ExeterExeter City1StevenageStevenage0

Exeter City v Stevenage

Line-ups

Exeter

Formation 3-5-2

  • 23Maxted
  • 26Sweeney
  • 15Parkes
  • 34Hartridge
  • 2Caprice
  • 7Law
  • 10Collins
  • 4Atangana
  • 3Sparkes
  • 12Bowman
  • 17Jay

Substitutes

  • 1Ward
  • 6McArdle
  • 9Seymour
  • 18Fisher
  • 20Page
  • 29Kite
  • 30Key

Stevenage

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Cumming
  • 2Wildin
  • 15Vancooten
  • 5Cuthbert
  • 3Coker
  • 26Pett
  • 23Smith
  • 19Read
  • 7Carter
  • 36Norris
  • 11Newton

Substitutes

  • 4Vincelot
  • 6Prosser
  • 10Marsh
  • 12Hutton
  • 13Johnson
  • 17List
  • 35Stevens
Referee:
Matt Donohue

Match Stats

Home TeamExeterAway TeamStevenage
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home4
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away4

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Exeter City 1, Stevenage 0.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Luther Wildin (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jack Smith.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matt Jay (Exeter City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Nicky Law.

  4. Post update

    Tom Parkes (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Danny Newton (Stevenage).

  6. Post update

    Alex Hartridge (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Luke Norris (Stevenage).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jack Sparkes (Exeter City).

  9. Post update

    Tom Pett (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Pierce Sweeney (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Arthur Read (Stevenage).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Arthur Read (Stevenage) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jack Smith.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Bowman (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jake Caprice with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Stevenage. Ben Coker tries a through ball, but Luke Norris is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Archie Collins (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Matt Jay.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Jack Smith.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Tom Parkes.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Exeter City. Pierce Sweeney tries a through ball, but Ryan Bowman is caught offside.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Exeter City 1, Stevenage 0. Archie Collins (Exeter City) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Matt Jay.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Danny Newton (Stevenage).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge24125738231541
2Newport22117432221040
3Carlisle21123632201239
4Salford24108631191238
5Forest Green2310853022838
6Cheltenham2310763223937
7Exeter2299442271536
8Leyton Orient2311393426836
9Morecambe2210572833-535
10Crawley229763428634
11Tranmere229582627-132
12Walsall2471162932-332
13Colchester227962830-230
14Mansfield2361163130129
15Port Vale2485113334-129
16Oldham2384113641-528
17Bolton237792735-828
18Harrogate2376102428-427
19Scunthorpe2482142434-1026
20Bradford216692025-524
21Barrow2358103032-223
22Stevenage224991623-721
23Grimsby2556141942-2321
24Southend2355131535-2020
View full League Two table

Top Stories