Carlisle United v Forest Green Rovers

Odin Bailey (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Carlisle
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Farman
- 17Armer
- 6Hayden
- 32Bennett
- 3Anderton
- 8Guy
- 7Riley
- 12Mellish
- 14Kayode
- 9Alessandra
- 11Patrick
Substitutes
- 1Norman
- 10Zanzala
- 15Charters
- 16Dickenson
- 19Furman
- 20Toure
- 33Walker
Forest Green
Formation 4-4-2
- 24Thomas
- 22Godwin-Malife
- 5Stokes
- 15Moore-Taylor
- 6Cargill
- 17Bailey
- 20Whitehouse
- 4Sweeney
- 11Cadden
- 10Collins
- 23Davison
Substitutes
- 1McGee
- 2Wilson
- 3Bernard
- 7Hutchinson
- 18Young
- 21Wagstaff
- 25Richardson
- Referee:
- Declan Bourne
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away0
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Joe Riley (Carlisle United).
Post update
Attempt saved. Callum Guy (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lewis Alessandra.
Post update
Offside, Forest Green Rovers. Josh Davison tries a through ball, but Baily Cargill is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Rhys Bennett.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Aaron Collins (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Nicky Cadden (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dan Sweeney with a headed pass.
Post update
Elliott Whitehouse (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lewis Alessandra (Carlisle United).
Post update
Jordan Moore-Taylor (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jon Mellish (Carlisle United).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report will appear here