League Two
CarlisleCarlisle United0Forest GreenForest Green Rovers0

Carlisle United v Forest Green Rovers

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Carlisle

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Farman
  • 17Armer
  • 6Hayden
  • 32Bennett
  • 3Anderton
  • 8Guy
  • 7Riley
  • 12Mellish
  • 14Kayode
  • 9Alessandra
  • 11Patrick

Substitutes

  • 1Norman
  • 10Zanzala
  • 15Charters
  • 16Dickenson
  • 19Furman
  • 20Toure
  • 33Walker

Forest Green

Formation 4-4-2

  • 24Thomas
  • 22Godwin-Malife
  • 5Stokes
  • 15Moore-Taylor
  • 6Cargill
  • 17Bailey
  • 20Whitehouse
  • 4Sweeney
  • 11Cadden
  • 10Collins
  • 23Davison

Substitutes

  • 1McGee
  • 2Wilson
  • 3Bernard
  • 7Hutchinson
  • 18Young
  • 21Wagstaff
  • 25Richardson
Referee:
Declan Bourne

Match Stats

Home TeamCarlisleAway TeamForest Green
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Odin Bailey (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Joe Riley (Carlisle United).

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Callum Guy (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lewis Alessandra.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Forest Green Rovers. Josh Davison tries a through ball, but Baily Cargill is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Rhys Bennett.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aaron Collins (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nicky Cadden (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dan Sweeney with a headed pass.

  8. Post update

    Elliott Whitehouse (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Alessandra (Carlisle United).

  10. Post update

    Jordan Moore-Taylor (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Jon Mellish (Carlisle United).

  12. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  13. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report will appear here

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge26136741241745
2Carlisle23134633201343
3Forest Green26111053122943
4Cheltenham25118634231141
5Tranmere2512583230241
6Morecambe2512583334-141
7Newport2411763527840
8Salford25108732211138
9Exeter2499644311336
10Leyton Orient25113113429536
11Walsall2581163233-135
12Crawley239773531434
13Oldham26104124146-534
14Mansfield2471163230232
15Port Vale2795133940-132
16Scunthorpe26102142834-632
17Bradford248792527-231
18Colchester2571082834-631
19Bolton2587103037-731
20Harrogate2586112832-430
21Stevenage2451091926-725
22Barrow2458113134-323
23Grimsby2656152045-2521
24Southend2655161744-2720
View full League Two table

Top Stories