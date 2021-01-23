Scunthorpe United v Grimsby Town

First Half ends, Scunthorpe United 2, Grimsby Town 0.
Line-ups
Scunthorpe
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 33Howard
- 2Clarke
- 6Onariase
- 3Taft
- 38O'Malley
- 8Gilliead
- 23Karacan
- 22Beestin
- 14Green
- 11Eisa
- 9Loft
Substitutes
- 1Watson
- 4Bedeau
- 15Hippolyte
- 18Hallam
- 20Spence
- 25Rowe
- 45McAtee
Grimsby
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McKeown
- 2Hendrie
- 26Menayese
- 25Pollock
- 36Habergham
- 19WrightBooked at 29mins
- 22Hewitt
- 20Matete
- 3Preston
- 7Green
- 9Hanson
Substitutes
- 4Rose
- 10Williams
- 11Scannell
- 12Gibson
- 14Spokes
- 16Jackson Jr
- 23Russell
- Referee:
- Ollie Yates
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away9
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by James McKeown.
Post update
Attempt saved. Devarn Green (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alfie Beestin with a through ball.
Post update
Hand ball by Jordan Clarke (Scunthorpe United).
Post update
Offside, Grimsby Town. James McKeown tries a through ball, but James Hanson is caught offside.
Post update
Danny Preston (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alex Gilliead (Scunthorpe United).
Post update
Max Wright (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Devarn Green (Scunthorpe United).
Goal!
Goal! Scunthorpe United 2, Grimsby Town 0. Ryan Loft (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.
Post update
Devarn Green (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Luke Hendrie (Grimsby Town).
Post update
Max Wright (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Abo Eisa (Scunthorpe United).
Post update
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Emmanuel Onariase.
Post update
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Rollin Menayese.
Post update
Offside, Grimsby Town. Sam Habergham tries a through ball, but Elliott Hewitt is caught offside.
Booking
Max Wright (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Alfie Beestin (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Max Wright (Grimsby Town).
Match report to follow.