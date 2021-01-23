League Two
ScunthorpeScunthorpe United2GrimsbyGrimsby Town0

Scunthorpe United v Grimsby Town

Line-ups

Scunthorpe

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 33Howard
  • 2Clarke
  • 6Onariase
  • 3Taft
  • 38O'Malley
  • 8Gilliead
  • 23Karacan
  • 22Beestin
  • 14Green
  • 11Eisa
  • 9Loft

Substitutes

  • 1Watson
  • 4Bedeau
  • 15Hippolyte
  • 18Hallam
  • 20Spence
  • 25Rowe
  • 45McAtee

Grimsby

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McKeown
  • 2Hendrie
  • 26Menayese
  • 25Pollock
  • 36Habergham
  • 19WrightBooked at 29mins
  • 22Hewitt
  • 20Matete
  • 3Preston
  • 7Green
  • 9Hanson

Substitutes

  • 4Rose
  • 10Williams
  • 11Scannell
  • 12Gibson
  • 14Spokes
  • 16Jackson Jr
  • 23Russell
Referee:
Ollie Yates

Match Stats

Home TeamScunthorpeAway TeamGrimsby
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home3
Away0
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away9

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Scunthorpe United 2, Grimsby Town 0.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by James McKeown.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Devarn Green (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alfie Beestin with a through ball.

  4. Post update

    Hand ball by Jordan Clarke (Scunthorpe United).

  5. Post update

    Offside, Grimsby Town. James McKeown tries a through ball, but James Hanson is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Danny Preston (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Alex Gilliead (Scunthorpe United).

  8. Post update

    Max Wright (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Devarn Green (Scunthorpe United).

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Scunthorpe United 2, Grimsby Town 0. Ryan Loft (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.

  11. Post update

    Devarn Green (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Luke Hendrie (Grimsby Town).

  13. Post update

    Max Wright (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Abo Eisa (Scunthorpe United).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Emmanuel Onariase.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Rollin Menayese.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Grimsby Town. Sam Habergham tries a through ball, but Elliott Hewitt is caught offside.

  18. Booking

    Max Wright (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Alfie Beestin (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Max Wright (Grimsby Town).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge24125738231541
2Newport22117432221040
3Carlisle21123632201239
4Salford24108631191238
5Forest Green2310853022838
6Cheltenham2310763223937
7Exeter2299442271536
8Leyton Orient2311393426836
9Morecambe2210572833-535
10Crawley229763428634
11Tranmere229582627-132
12Walsall2471162932-332
13Colchester227962830-230
14Mansfield2361163130129
15Port Vale2485113334-129
16Oldham2384113641-528
17Bolton237792735-828
18Harrogate2376102428-427
19Scunthorpe2482142434-1026
20Bradford216692025-524
21Barrow2358103032-223
22Stevenage224991623-721
23Grimsby2556141942-2321
24Southend2355131535-2020
