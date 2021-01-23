Wigan Athletic v Fleetwood Town

WiganWigan Athletic15:00FleetwoodFleetwood Town
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hull
|22
|13
|3
|6
|36
|20
|16
|42
|2
|Lincoln City
|21
|13
|3
|5
|32
|18
|14
|42
|3
|Portsmouth
|21
|12
|5
|4
|37
|15
|22
|41
|4
|Doncaster
|20
|12
|3
|5
|35
|21
|14
|39
|5
|Peterborough
|21
|12
|3
|6
|35
|21
|14
|39
|6
|Charlton
|23
|10
|6
|7
|35
|30
|5
|36
|7
|Crewe
|23
|10
|5
|8
|32
|27
|5
|35
|8
|Ipswich
|20
|11
|2
|7
|26
|22
|4
|35
|9
|Sunderland
|21
|8
|9
|4
|28
|17
|11
|33
|10
|Accrington
|19
|10
|3
|6
|25
|21
|4
|33
|11
|Plymouth
|23
|8
|6
|9
|31
|39
|-8
|30
|12
|Fleetwood
|22
|8
|5
|9
|29
|22
|7
|29
|13
|Gillingham
|22
|9
|2
|11
|24
|27
|-3
|29
|14
|Oxford Utd
|20
|8
|4
|8
|30
|27
|3
|28
|15
|MK Dons
|23
|7
|7
|9
|29
|29
|0
|28
|16
|Blackpool
|21
|8
|4
|9
|21
|24
|-3
|28
|17
|Shrewsbury
|20
|5
|9
|6
|21
|25
|-4
|24
|18
|Rochdale
|22
|5
|7
|10
|33
|41
|-8
|22
|19
|Bristol Rovers
|20
|6
|4
|10
|22
|31
|-9
|22
|20
|Northampton
|21
|6
|4
|11
|19
|36
|-17
|22
|21
|Wimbledon
|22
|5
|6
|11
|25
|40
|-15
|21
|22
|Wigan
|21
|5
|5
|11
|24
|38
|-14
|20
|23
|Swindon
|22
|6
|2
|14
|29
|45
|-16
|20
|24
|Burton
|24
|3
|7
|14
|29
|51
|-22
|16