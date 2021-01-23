League One
GillinghamGillingham15:00RochdaleRochdale
Venue: Priestfield Stadium

Gillingham v Rochdale

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull22133636201642
2Lincoln City21133532181442
3Portsmouth21125437152241
4Doncaster20123535211439
5Peterborough21123635211439
6Charlton2310673530536
7Crewe2310583227535
8Ipswich2011272622435
9Sunderland2189428171133
10Accrington1910362521433
11Plymouth238693139-830
12Fleetwood228592922729
13Gillingham2292112427-329
14Oxford Utd208483027328
15MK Dons237792929028
16Blackpool218492124-328
17Shrewsbury205962125-424
18Rochdale2257103341-822
19Bristol Rovers2064102231-922
20Northampton2164111936-1722
21Wimbledon2256112540-1521
22Wigan2155112438-1420
23Swindon2262142945-1620
24Burton2437142951-2216
View full League One table

Top Stories