Swansea City v Brentford

Foul by Jamal Lowe (Swansea City).
Line-ups
Swansea
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Woodman
- 26Naughton
- 44Cabango
- 5Guehi
- 8Grimes
- 23Roberts
- 6Fulton
- 14Hourihane
- 24Bidwell
- 9Lowe
- 10A Ayew
Substitutes
- 2Bennett
- 3Manning
- 11Morris
- 18Hamer
- 21Dhanda
- 22Latibeaudiere
- 31Cooper
- 37Williams
- 41Garrick
Brentford
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Raya
- 22Dalsgaard
- 5Pinnock
- 29Bech Sørensen
- 3Henry
- 14Dasilva
- 27Janelt
- 8Jensen
- 19Mbeumo
- 17Toney
- 7Canós
Substitutes
- 15Forss
- 20Ghoddos
- 24Fosu-Henry
- 28Daniels
- 30Rasmussen
- 31Zamburek
- 36Stevens
- 37Gilbert
- 38Haygarth
- Referee:
- John Brooks
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Post update
David Raya Martin (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Josh Dasilva (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Conor Hourihane (Swansea City).
Post update
Offside, Swansea City. Jake Bidwell tries a through ball, but Jamal Lowe is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Ivan Toney (Brentford).
Post update
Ben Cabango (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Marc Guehi.
Post update
Foul by Jay Fulton (Swansea City).
Post update
Josh Dasilva (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Ben Cabango (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ivan Toney (Brentford).
Post update
Foul by Ben Cabango (Swansea City).
Post update
Ivan Toney (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.