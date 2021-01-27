Championship
SwanseaSwansea City0BrentfordBrentford0

Swansea City v Brentford

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Swansea

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Woodman
  • 26Naughton
  • 44Cabango
  • 5Guehi
  • 8Grimes
  • 23Roberts
  • 6Fulton
  • 14Hourihane
  • 24Bidwell
  • 9Lowe
  • 10A Ayew

Substitutes

  • 2Bennett
  • 3Manning
  • 11Morris
  • 18Hamer
  • 21Dhanda
  • 22Latibeaudiere
  • 31Cooper
  • 37Williams
  • 41Garrick

Brentford

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Raya
  • 22Dalsgaard
  • 5Pinnock
  • 29Bech Sørensen
  • 3Henry
  • 14Dasilva
  • 27Janelt
  • 8Jensen
  • 19Mbeumo
  • 17Toney
  • 7Canós

Substitutes

  • 15Forss
  • 20Ghoddos
  • 24Fosu-Henry
  • 28Daniels
  • 30Rasmussen
  • 31Zamburek
  • 36Stevens
  • 37Gilbert
  • 38Haygarth
Referee:
John Brooks

Match Stats

Home TeamSwanseaAway TeamBrentford
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Jamal Lowe (Swansea City).

  2. Post update

    David Raya Martin (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Josh Dasilva (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Conor Hourihane (Swansea City).

  5. Post update

    Offside, Swansea City. Jake Bidwell tries a through ball, but Jamal Lowe is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ivan Toney (Brentford).

  7. Post update

    Ben Cabango (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Marc Guehi.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jay Fulton (Swansea City).

  10. Post update

    Josh Dasilva (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Ben Cabango (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ivan Toney (Brentford).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ben Cabango (Swansea City).

  14. Post update

    Ivan Toney (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  16. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich25165435211453
2Swansea25138429131647
3Watford26138530181247
4Brentford24129337211645
5Reading2513573728944
6Bournemouth25119538211742
7Middlesbrough2611783021940
8Bristol City25123102727039
9Stoke2691073128337
10Blackburn25106940281236
11Preston26113123133-236
12Barnsley26105112732-535
13Luton2596102127-633
14Huddersfield2694132937-831
15Cardiff2586113028230
16Millwall2561272124-330
17QPR2569102331-827
18Coventry2569102234-1227
19Birmingham2568111830-1226
20Nottm Forest2567122029-925
21Derby2567121625-925
22Rotherham2356122332-921
23Sheff Wed2468101523-820
24Wycombe2336141635-1915
View full Championship table

