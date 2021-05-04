Luton Town v Rotherham United

LutonLuton Town19:15RotherhamRotherham United
Match report to follow.
Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Norwich
|45
|29
|9
|7
|73
|34
|39
|96
|2
|Watford
|45
|26
|10
|9
|61
|30
|31
|88
|3
|Brentford
|45
|23
|15
|7
|76
|41
|35
|84
|4
|Swansea
|45
|23
|11
|11
|56
|37
|19
|80
|5
|Bournemouth
|45
|22
|11
|12
|73
|44
|29
|77
|6
|Barnsley
|45
|23
|8
|14
|56
|48
|8
|77
|7
|Reading
|45
|19
|12
|14
|60
|52
|8
|69
|8
|Cardiff
|45
|18
|13
|14
|65
|48
|17
|67
|9
|QPR
|45
|18
|11
|16
|54
|54
|0
|65
|10
|Middlesbrough
|45
|18
|10
|17
|55
|50
|5
|64
|11
|Millwall
|45
|15
|17
|13
|46
|46
|0
|62
|12
|Luton
|44
|17
|10
|17
|40
|49
|-9
|61
|13
|Preston
|45
|17
|7
|21
|47
|55
|-8
|58
|14
|Stoke
|45
|14
|15
|16
|48
|52
|-4
|57
|15
|Blackburn
|45
|14
|12
|19
|60
|52
|8
|54
|16
|Nottm Forest
|45
|12
|16
|17
|36
|43
|-7
|52
|17
|Coventry
|45
|13
|13
|19
|43
|60
|-17
|52
|18
|Birmingham
|45
|13
|13
|19
|35
|56
|-21
|52
|19
|Bristol City
|45
|15
|6
|24
|45
|65
|-20
|51
|20
|Huddersfield
|45
|12
|12
|21
|48
|69
|-21
|48
|21
|Derby
|45
|11
|10
|24
|33
|55
|-22
|43
|22
|Rotherham
|44
|11
|7
|26
|43
|59
|-16
|40
|23
|Sheff Wed
|45
|12
|10
|23
|37
|58
|-21
|40
|24
|Wycombe
|45
|10
|10
|25
|36
|69
|-33
|40
