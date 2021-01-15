Max Meyer: Crystal Palace midfielder leaves club by mutual consent
Crystal Palace midfielder Max Meyer has left the Premier League club by mutual consent.
The 25-year-old made 56 appearances for the Eagles, scoring twice.
The German joined in 2018 on a free transfer after his contract expired at Bundesliga side Schalke.
A club statement read: "Everyone at Crystal Palace F.C. thanks Max for his efforts whilst with us, and wishes him all the very best for the future."
His last appearance came in September against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup.